'Mentally unstable' youth spends four days with deceased mom's body in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 25-year-old youth, Uppula Venkat Sai, allegedly spent four days sitting with his deceased mother's body at their home in Mytri Nivas Apartments, Malkajgiri. A foul smell emanating from the house led neighbours to call Dial 100.

When police reached the spot and rang the doorbell, no one answered. They broke it open to find Venkat Sai sitting next to his 50-year-old mother Uppula Vijayarani’s nude and decomposing body.

Malkajgiri police officials found some injuries on the deceased woman’s body and on inquiries deduced that Venkat Sai might be mentally unstable. He could not talk or answer any of the questions posed by the police.

Police are puzzled as to why the woman’s body was found without any clothes. Vijayarani's body has been sent to Gandhi Hospital for a post-mortem. Neighbours told the police that they could frequently hear Vijayarani and Venkat Sai screaming and having fights.

Vijayarani's husband died in 2015 and the mother-son duo lived alone in the apartment which is their own. Venkat Sai completed his BTech and does not have a job. The duo frequently fought over unknown reasons and never entertained or interacted with the neighbours.

Three months ago, when the neighbours tried talking to Vijayarani about the screaming and fights, she reportedly told them she would get her son treated, said Malkajgiri Inspector, S Yadgiri.