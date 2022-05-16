Hyderabad: Eight arrested for grabbing land of PIO

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Special Operations Team (SOT) of Rachakonda commissionerate along with sleuths of Keesara police station, arrested eight persons, including a Congress leader Vangeti Sanjeeva Reddy, in a land grabbing case. Police said the main accused Sayana Balaji Saikumar, is a cousin of the victim Sayana Sree Deepthi.

Deepthi is the wife of the landowner Shaina Shaibabu alias Saibabu Sayana and his legal heir. The couple had been residing in Botswana for over two decades and Saikumar was well aware of their properties here in the city.

After Shaibabu died due to ill health in 2020, Deepthi mailed a copy of the death certificate to Saikumar in case any need arose. Using this certificate, Saikumar created fake documents, arranged an impersonator and sold the property measuring 1,204 sq yd and valued at around Rs 6 crore, of which Deepthi was the legal heir.

After the sale process was completed, the buyer started utilising the land. Neighbours noticed this and informed Deepthi. Deepthi verified records and found that the land was now in some other person’s name. She flew to Hyderabad and lodged a complaint at Keesara police station, following which a car of cheating and forgery was registered.

Police found the accused created Aadhaar card, legal heir certificate and other documents, arranged an impersonator and got the property registered in the name of the imposter and later sold it to others. The police seized an SUV, a car, mobiles, cash and other incriminating material used for preparing forged documents. The accused has been sent to judicial custody.

Created fake identity to sell land

