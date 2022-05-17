STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
GHMC seals Blue Fab pool in Nagole, Hyderabad

A day after a 10-year-old drowns in pool, civic body finds it was operating without permits

Published: 17th May 2022 10:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 02:39 PM

GHMC officials seal the premises of the Blur Fab pool in Nagole; (right) Victim's mother cries inconsolably after losing her son.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A  day after a 10-year-old boy, Manoj Kumar, died in the Blue Fab swimming pool-cum-gym, sports coaching centre and cafeteria situated at Samathapuri Colony, New Nagole in Kothapet, the Saroornagar circle authorities of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) sealed the premises for operating it without obtaining a valid licence from the civic body.    

Sources said the swimming pool was operational for the last three months. On verification by the civic body, it was found that the owner of the swimming pool didn’t obtain any licence for it. A licence inspector visited the site on Monday and sealed the premises. It is alleged that the operations were going on with the connivance and support of certain civic body staff and local political leaders. Express was unable to contact GHMC officials for comments despite repeated attempts.

