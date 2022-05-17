STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad: Bank of Baroda cashier surrenders in city court

It was found that Praveen misled police by saying that he was in a northern India State, but police tracked him to Goa.

(File photo| Reuters)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Praveen Kumar, cashier of the Bank of Baroda, Vanasthalipuram branch, who allegedly escaped with Rs 22.53 lakh from the bank’s cash counter on May 10 and has been on the run since then, finally surrendered before a city court on Monday. Praveen, who claimed he was innocent by releasing videos, had kept the police on their toes.

On Monday Praveen Kumar surrendered before the court in the presence of his advocate, following which the court remanded him to a 14-day judicial custody. He was shifted to Cherlapally Central Prison for remand.K Purushotham Reddy, ACP Vanasthalipuram, said they would seek his custody for interrogation in the case. “We will file a petition before the court. Further investigation will follow,” he said.

It was found that Praveen misled police by saying that he was in a northern India State, but police tracked him to Goa. But before police could lay hands on him, he surrendered before the court.Praveen, working as a cashier with the Bank of Baroda’s Sahebnagar branch, left the bank on May 11 with Rs 22.53 lakh cash, after telling his manager that he was going out to buy some medicine for a headache.

They realised the cash was missing only at the bank closing, when the officials were settling the day’s transaction and Praveen was nowhere to be seen. On a complaint from the bank manager, police registered a case under Sections 420 and 408 of the IPC and started investigation. 

Traced in Goa
It was found that Praveen misled police by saying that he was in a northern India State, but police tracked him to Goa. But before police could catch him, he surrendered

