Hyderabad: Cine actress Karate Kalyani denies adopting baby

On being questioned about her mother who said the girl was adopted, Kalyani said she wasn’t in touch with her mother.

Published: 17th May 2022 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2022 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Trying to quell the controversy surrounding her, Karate Kalyani alias Padaala Kalyani, held a press meet on Monday stating that she had neither kidnapped nor adopted the baby girl. “I had an abortion after marriage and never had a child again. I wanted a baby girl all my life so decided to adopt by following the legal process. It is then that I came across Goverdhan’s family who already have three children and thought I would help them,” said Kalyani. 

Goverdhan, who is allegedly the biological father, said: “Since the third delivery, my wife has been unwell so we thought we will give her up for adoption so that she can have a good future. But since she is very small, we have been staying with Kalyani akka and only went to our village for a few days five days ago. The idea was to check if our baby is gelling well with her.”

“I know the law and was waiting for the baby to turn a year old before adopting her legally. I have not kidnapped her. I merely wanted to help the family and give her a good life,” she said She termed the entire fiasco around the kidnap and trafficking allegations a plot to bring her down. “The kind of things being bandied about in the media are ridiculous. I had a fall a few days ago and was taking treatment for the same. I didn’t run away with the child,” she said. On being questioned about her mother who said the girl was adopted, Kalyani said she wasn’t in touch with her mother.

