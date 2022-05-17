Hyderabad: Successful medal-winning doctor also active beauty pageant winner and traveller?

Mayank Tiwari By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Some may find it hard to believe that a successful medal-winning doctor could have ever want to pursue another career. But Ms Andhra Pradesh, Sailikitha Yalamanchili is successfully sailing on two boats. She completed MBBS in first-class from MediCiti Institute of Medical Sciences, Medchal, Telangana and is an active beauty pageant winner and traveller.

“Soon, I will be contending with all the state-level winners for the Ms India crown. In the meantime, I am also practising my internship. Since I am equally interested in both careers, I give my 100 per cent to both,” says Sailikitha Yalamanchili, who dreamt of becoming a beauty queen when she was a child but remained occupied with medicine until recently.

“I used to watch beauty queens since my school days. I wanted to become one too, but I was equally interested in biology until my late teens. Science kept me occupied, and I decided to become a doctor. Medical school was not easy. But, the little girl inside me who wanted to become a doctor was still alive in me,” says Sailikitha. Sailikitha dedicated most of her hours to her studies and was barely left with any time to pursue her interest in modelling.

“It took me years to adjust to medical school, finally I was making time to pursue my interest. I started posting pictures on my Instagram and I was shocked when I saw the posts were picking up. I got many offers and I finally started taking commercial projects,” says she. Commercial projects gave Sailikitha not only fame but also exposure to the glamour world.

“I would suggest every aspiring model not to shy away from exposure — Instagram is the best platform to put yourself out there. If there is a hidden beauty queen in you, no matter what profession you are in, you can make time for it and give it your best,” says she, who also likes to inspire budding models. Sailikitha, besides being a full-time doctor and a model, likes to travel a lot too.

She has explored Meghalaya, just recently. “I would never quit my job as a physician. I would not stop modelling too and will aspire to become an actress. I am sure I will get the crown, but if not. I will still continue both the profession with responsibility and with dedication,” she says.