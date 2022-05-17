Hyderabad: Summer heat, bane for hypertension patients

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Summer happens to be one of the worst seasons for hypertension patients. On World Hypertension Day (May 17), experts speak about the importance of keeping their blood levels in balance amid the heat through simple steps/changes in their daily routine.

Stress around this time of the year too, worsens the health of patients. Pavani Mekala, a rehabilitation psychologist explains why one to take extra care during summer: “High blood pressure or hypertension occurs when the force of the blood pushes through your vessels and is consistently too high. Weather can play a role in triggering certain health problems.

High temperature and high humidity are two factors that can cause serious health consequences for people with high blood pressure and heart disease. Blood pressure can be affected in summer weather because the body attempts to radiate heat. High temperatures and high humidity too, can cause more blood flow to the skin. This causes the heart to beat faster while circulating twice as much blood per minute than on a normal day” She adds that heat and sweating too can lower the amount of fluid in the body, which can reduce blood volume and lead to dehydration.

“This can interfere with the body’s ability to cool off and may create strain on the heart. In summer the body loses salts such as sodium and potassium, which are vital and water due to sweating and vasodilation. The blood pressure also decreases,” she tells CE. Stress around this time can deteriorate one’s condition, says Dr Apeksha Ekbote, chief cietitian, NephroPlus. “We see that offices have been calling their employees back to office post the pandemic.

The fact that this has come during summers is an additional trigger, for patients” she says. But there’s hope: “Individuals vulnerable to such conditions can manage symptoms by maintaining a healthy diet, reducing sodium levels in the diet and following an exercise regime. Blood pressure increases as weight increases. Hence, aim to maintain a healthy weight. Limit alcohol intake, have a structured sleep schedule and quit smoking.”

SUMMER HYPERTENSION CARE

Consume less salt in your food, than normal

Include fruits and vegetables that have a lot of water content

Eg: Cucumber, melon, bottle gourd

— Dr Apeksha Ekbote, chief dietitian, NephroPlus