Alleged illegal adoption: Kalyani meets Collector, CWC decision today

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cine actor Karate Kalyani met the Hyderabad Collector L Sharman on Tuesday and stated her version on the controversy wherein it has been alleged that she illegally adopted a baby girl. The actor in her interaction, with the Collector, maintained that she had not adopted the child and that the infant along with the biological parents were living with her at her place. She was merely helping them with resources, Kalyani emphasised.

Speaking to the media with her advocate, she denied all allegations of an illegal adoption. “I have been purposely vilified when in reality I have not adopted the child, but was only assisting her parents. Lies are being spread that I purchased the child which is baseless,” Kalyani said.The actor will now have to depose before the Child Welfare Committee on Wednesday when the final decision on the issue will be taken as to whether she has violated any law. It may be recalled that 1098 childline had received a complaint on the same from an anonymous person.

Meanwhile, debunking several myths on adoption and claims of Kalyani, the Hyderabad District Welfare Officer E Akkeshwar Rao explained how the adoption process can be done at any age of the child. This factor was no bar in legal adoption in India, contrary to Kalyani’s claims that she was waiting for the child to turn one, before starting the legal adoption process. As per the current situation, individuals enrolling for adoption have to wait anywhere between one to three years before legal approval.