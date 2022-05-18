Straight from the heart

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
The city-based singer of Spider Man fame, Kasyap, releases his second single Dil Ne

Published: 18th May 2022

By Reshmi Chakravorty
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Remember the track Start the Machine which was used in Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home’s TV advertisements worldwide by Hyderabad-based singer Kasyap which went viral? The singer has recently released his latest single Dil Ne in association with Day One Label. The single is peppy and fun.

Talking about his new track whose debut single, Khoya Sa had secured top spots on the Spotify India Viral Charts,  says, “Dil Ne is an upbeat and unique fusion of pop, bollywood and RnB genres with a lot of soul and energy that will bring a smile to your face and also make you groove.” Adding, “It was great working on Dil Ne. Day One Label has been a great support and help.

We actually had another track locked in for the release but it wasn’t the song I was feeling at the moment so I wrote and composed Dil Ne in two days. Dil Ne was exactly how I wanted my second single to sound euphoric, energetic and happy. The song went through many twists and turns but the end result makes everything worth it! I really hope everyone enjoys listening to the track and feel the love all over again. This song came from the heart, and here’s hoping it touches as many hearts as possible.”

Written and composed by Kasyap himself, the multi-talented artist also features in the music video. He plays himself on screen. It is a story about a musician (Kasyap) and a makeup artist, who meet each other on the set for the first time and in the course of time fall head over heels for each other. The song is a mix of Hindi and English lyrics and brings in a sense of 2010’s dance nostalgia with a hint of 2022 euphoric pop sounds.

All of 21 years, the young and gifted Kasyap is inspiring countless young musicians around the country with his work. His journey into music began at the age of six when he picked up a piano. Since then, he has learned a variety of instruments like the guitar and bass. He even dabbled as a DJ before composing original tracks. He has also assisted music for many Indian films like Saaho, Asuran, and Anthariksham. “In the last six months a lot of things have happened. Honestly, I am yet to soak in everything. I have signed a music composing project for Tollywood and also I am planning to compose original tracks in Telugu too as it is my mother tongue,” concludes the singer-composer.

