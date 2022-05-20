'Nikhat will punch for olympic gold' says Dad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After bagging the Gold in the World Boxing Championship, 25-year-old Nikhat Zareen is now eyeing gold in the Olympics, said her proud parents, while thanking Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for providing financial assistance to her daughter when they needed it the most.

After watching Nikhat Thailand’s Jitpong Juamas on Thursday, her mother Parveen Sultana heaped praise on the Chief Minister for providing `50 lakh to the boxer immediately after the formation of the State in 2014. “The financial assistance from the government helped Zareen to win the World Championship today. I hope that KCR will help our daughter to win future games too,” Parveen said.

Nikhat’s father Mohammad Jameel Ahmed said that his daughter’s next target was to win Gold in the Olympics. “I am so happy. Thank God,” Zareen’s sister Anjum Meen said. Nikhat’s family which hails from Nizamabad moved to Hyderabad for her training. It was her father, Jameel Ahmed, who introduced Nikhat to boxing when she was 13. He himself trained his daughter for a year. Later, Nikhat was inducted into the Sports Authority of India in Visakhapatnam to train under Dronacharya awardee IV Rao in 2009. A year later she was being declared as the ‘Golden Best Boxer’ at the Erode Nationals in 2010 and the rest is history.

R&B Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy announced `1 lakh for Nikhat. He also complimented the State Boxing Association. Sports Minister V Srinivas Goud and other Ministers Gangula Kamalakar, Koppula Eshwar too congratulated “Telangana bidda” Nikhat.

Congratulations to @nikhat_zareen for winning the Gold medal at the Women’s World Boxing Championships. India is proud of your achievement. Best wishes for your future endeavours

Amit Shah, Union Home Minister

“Zareen will be an inspiration to all women”

E Rajender, BJP MLA

Congratulations to the daughter of Nizamabad @nikhat_zareen on winning the Women’s World Boxing Championship. We all are proud of you girl MLC K Kavitha

Congratulations to Telangana’s proud daughter @nikhat_zareen on winning the Gold medal at the Women’s World Boxing Championships. The nation is proud of you.!

T Harish Rao , TS Finance Minister