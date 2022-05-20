STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Teen held for raping  sister, impregnating her in Telangana

A 17-year-old boy was apprehended by police for allegedly raping his 13-year-old sister on multiple occasions for the past two years and impregnating her.

Published: 20th May 2022 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2022 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A 17-year-old boy was apprehended by police for allegedly raping his 13-year-old sister on multiple occasions for the past two years and impregnating her. The incident occurred at Bachupally of Cyberabad commissionerate in the city. “The boy was apprehended and sent to juvenile home. The girl was taken for a medical examination. Further investigation is on,” said K Narsimha Reddy, Inspector, Bachupally.

According to the police, the boy is a second year Intermediate student and the girl, a class IX student. Their parents are working in private companies in the city. The victim did not reveal it to her parents fearing her brother. 

When the girl informed her mother about missing her periods for the last few months, she was taken to a hospital at Gachibowli where she was found 18 months pregnant. Following this, the girl confided in her mother about how her brother sexually assaulted her repeatedly. Worried, her mother took her to another private hospital at Secunderabad for termination of pregnancy but the doctors advised her to approach the Childline. Through Childline, the girl was shifted to Bharosa Centre in the city and after counselling, the girl along with her parents were produced before the Child Welfare Committee. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav (Photo | PTI)
CBI registers fresh case against Lalu Prasad Yadav, searches 16 locations
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Pegasus: SC extends time for submitting probe report on use of Israeli spyware 
Sugarcane farmers are not able to sell their yield in Tirunelveli. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Over 17 lakh tonnes of sugarcane still lying in farms across Maha despite end of crushing season 
Jawaharlal Nehru campus. (File Photo | EPS)
Reducing India to civic nation bound by Constitution disregards its history, civilisation: JNU VC 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp