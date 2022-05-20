Teen held for raping  sister, impregnating her in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 17-year-old boy was apprehended by police for allegedly raping his 13-year-old sister on multiple occasions for the past two years and impregnating her. The incident occurred at Bachupally of Cyberabad commissionerate in the city. “The boy was apprehended and sent to juvenile home. The girl was taken for a medical examination. Further investigation is on,” said K Narsimha Reddy, Inspector, Bachupally.

According to the police, the boy is a second year Intermediate student and the girl, a class IX student. Their parents are working in private companies in the city. The victim did not reveal it to her parents fearing her brother.

When the girl informed her mother about missing her periods for the last few months, she was taken to a hospital at Gachibowli where she was found 18 months pregnant. Following this, the girl confided in her mother about how her brother sexually assaulted her repeatedly. Worried, her mother took her to another private hospital at Secunderabad for termination of pregnancy but the doctors advised her to approach the Childline. Through Childline, the girl was shifted to Bharosa Centre in the city and after counselling, the girl along with her parents were produced before the Child Welfare Committee.