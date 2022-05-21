STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heritage weaves

Designer Archana Rao takes us through her new collection inspired from her decade-long journey at the Blenders Pride Fashion Nights.

By Reshmi Chakravorty
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city of Nizams looked more regal as the Blenders Pride Fashion Nights came to Hyderabad to celebrate fashion and style on Friday at Air Live, Gachibowli. Hyderabad-based designer Archana Rao showcased her collection by taking a stroll down the memory lane and placed Hyderabad on stage. Archana Rao Label was launched in the year 2012 as it debuted in Lakme Fashion Week under the gennext category, and in 2013 she won the ‘Vogue India Fashion Fund’.

She inaugurated her flagship store in Hyderabad in 2015. In 2018, Archana ventured into costume designing with period drama Mahanati, which won the National Award for costume in 2019. Having created over 15 collections and designed costumes for 10 movies, Archana Rao Label has established itself as a powerhouse in the fashion industry. We caught up with the designer who has completed a decade-long journey in the fashion industry about her ‘A decade of inspiration’ collection and how she came on board for the Blenders Pride Fashion Nights fashion show.

“I was planning to do something special to mark my label’s 10th year anniversary and it was then I had a word with Blenders Pride team. It all happened a month ago. The prêt collection which is being showcased is a a stroll down the memory lane, revisiting all the styles and silhouettes that are synonymous with the label, including menswear. All the models are from the city and I have even collaborated with city-based singing talents like Pranati Khanna and DJ Murthovic for adding another dimension to the show,” informs Archana.  According to her, the collection is a homage to Nizami splendour.

“I take inspiration from effortless, multicultural traditions and all things vintage. The collection has a narrative where the past meets the present, keeping our love for Hyderabadi vintage alive. It is an ode to our best sellers over the past ten years. The most exquisite fabrics, delicately enhanced using different forms of embroideries and pearls. Silhouettes, easy and familiar with a fresh take on colours like nude, pink, green and lavender. Each garment in this collection has subtle elements that elevate each look; from embroidered collars to lace inserts, signature pressed flowers and botanical 3D embroidery; structured pant suits to romantic flowy tulles,” she shares. The designer, at present is working on Project K helmed by Nag Ashwin, as a costume designer and has set up the label’s website to cater to pan India customers.

