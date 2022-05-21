STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Partei Bavaria

Published: 21st May 2022 02:05 AM

By Mayank Tiwari
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: On Thursday evening CE attended the launch party of Bavarian Roast Cafe at Jubilee Hills, hosted by Sofiya Events. This party was nothing but a muster of high heels, Louis Vuitton bags, high-ankle boots, loafers with ribbons, Givenchy t-shirts, aged Dewar’s Scotch Whisky and rubbing shoulders, crushed by the weekend crowd. 

Besides expensively groomed, nouveau riches from the city, influencers who greet each other with rather dramatic gestures and muah-muahs were catching eyes upon an eye. These influencers scurried from one person to another with small talk in a high-pitch voice, in particular, elongating the last letter in the word. For instance, a lady dressed in a pink half gown, who was about to leave the venue, screamed, “O! My Godddd! after such a long timeeee,” to a friend who arrived two hours late in a sleek SUV, parked beside a Lamborghini.   

Everyone at the party held cocktails served in watermelon and coconut shells with fat straws. Mocktails were a rarity. The loud or rather defeaning music by the band Rolling Creeper played Pink Floyd and Bon Jovi’s ’90s classics. The music was intoxicating to grey-haired, sensibly dressed ladies and gentlemen who remained glued to their seats and munched on canapés, cheesy snacks coated with breadcrumbs alongside the drinks. Them apart, scrawny-looking, just-turned 21-year-olds, ‘I don’t care attitude’ guys accompanied by bareback girls were the ones who were roaming all over the cafe that had an interior terrace, were the true party pops.

The ground floor of this Bavarian Roast Cafe looks more like a Brooklyn style cafe. It has rustic woody benches with no back support and a few chairs with comfortable leather backs. There are corner sofas as well, these were occupied by the elderly for the comfort they provided.    

The terrace shone with a galaxy of star faces, many young and a few old, most from the Page 3. The notable included the suave Ananya Simlai, Vivek Khurana, Akshara Gowda, Anju and Mustafa Ali Khan, Dalem and Karthik Sehgal, among other dashing faces.   

At Bavarian Roast Cafe, although the bartender keeps approaching you with a broad smile to make you feel comfortable, there is a corner for everyone, even the lone flâneurs. The terrace edge at this cafe allows you to look down to the lounge area, which pretty faces on Sunday evening occupied. This corner area, lined with a flat-narrow table, just enough to hold the beer, was dotted by a few flâneurs who enjoyed being themselves. Later, they started chatting with each other. 

Bavarian Roast Cafe
