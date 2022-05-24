STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cabbie stabbed by pals battles for life at OGH

Inebriated as they were, a discussion about a girl who both Naveed and Naseer liked suddenly became heated.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old cab driver Syed Naseer who was brutally stabbed by his friends Mohammed Naveed and Mohammed Akbar is currently battling for his life at the Osmania General Hospital (OGH). The incident took place at Alkapuri Township near Puppalaguda under Narsingi police station limits on Saturday at 11.45 pm. The trio who had been drinking heavily went to a pan shop to buy some cigarettes. 

Inebriated as they were, a discussion about a girl who both Naveed and Naseer liked suddenly became heated. Naveed started showering abuses on Naseer and a fight broke out. Suddenly, Naseer was attacked by both Naveed and Akbar with a knife. Naveed stabbed the cab driver deep in the stomach and the left shoulder causing bleeding injuries. Onlookers who noticed the scuffle between the three informed the police. Meanwhile, both Naveed and Akbar fled from the spot. Police shifted Naseer to a private hospital initially but was later shifted to OGH.

Case against duo on father’s complaint

Narsingi police said that the victim’s father had approached them and registered a case against the duo who stabbed his son and mentioned previous grudges. 

