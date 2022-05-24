STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Four houses in same complex burgled at Alwal

According to Detective Inspector Kiran Kumar, the incident took place in Retreat Colony of Father Balaiah Nagar in Alwal when the occupants of these three flats were away.

Published: 24th May 2022 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2022 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, theft

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Three flats in the same apartment complex were burgled at Alwal under the Cyberabad police commissionerate limits early on Sunday morning. According to Detective Inspector Kiran Kumar, the incident took place in Retreat Colony of Father Balaiah Nagar in Alwal when the occupants of these three flats were away.

“Two offenders were spotted with the help of CCTV cameras installed in Saritha Apartments. They entered the houses in the first and second floors by breaking the locks. None of the occupants were present when the incident occurred,” he said.

“The burglars stole valuables like 500 grams of silver, a gold ring and a camera. After being informed by the neighbours in the morning, we rushed to the complex. The burglars turned the CCTV cameras installed in both the first and second floors the other way, before breaking into the houses,” he added.

He also informed that another burglary was reported in Alwal Hills and police suspect that the same offenders were involved in that crime too.

Alwal Burglary
