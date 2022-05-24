Hyderabad Pharma City to be part of new master plan

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is all set to incorporate the draft of the Hyderabad Pharma City (HPC) in the new master plan for the Hyderabad Metropolitan Region (HMR) being prepared by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department. While the Pharma City will cover three mandals, the new master plan will include 84 villages that earlier fell under GO 111.

The proposed plan would be valid up to 2041. The HPC is being proposed to be developed with integrated physical, environmental, social and technical infrastructure in an area of 19333.20 acres (78.23 sq.km) of land in Kandukur, Yacharam and Kadthal mandals covering over 232 villages. A major portion of the HPC land will be used for pharma manufacturing units while the rest will be used for a pharma university, R&D, ancillary hub and a Pharma City Township with allied social infrastructure.

At presently, there are five notified master plans in the HMR region that include the erstwhile Hyderabad Urban Development Authority, Cyberabad Development Authority, Hyderabad Airport Development Authority, erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad and the HMDA Metropolitan Development Plan.

The integration of the various plans is necessitated as different regions have different zoning regulations and land uses. These discrepancies have turned into a major bottleneck in granting building and layout permissions. The government now wants to bring uniformity in land use patterns and incorporate future projects. MAUD officials told Express that MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao recently announced that HMR region will have a new master plan by taking into consideration the scrapping of GOMs 111.

RRR, BRTS to be included

As there is no master plan for Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB) till now, the government will also look into the issue by taking up the matter with Cantonment Board authorities. All the new projects such as the proposed Regional Ring Road, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), Bus Rapid Transit System, future metro rail expansion, satellite townships, truck terminals, logistic parks will be incorporated.

Pharma units and more at HPC

The HPC is being proposed to be developed with integrated physical, environmental, social and technical infrastructure in an area of 19333.20 acres (78.23 sq.km) of land in Kandukur, Yacharam and Kadthal mandals covering over 232 villages. A major portion of the land will be used for pharma manufacturing units while the rest will be used for a pharma university, R&D, ancillary hub and a Pharma City Township