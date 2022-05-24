STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Hyderabad Pharma City to be part of new master plan

The 20-year plan will also focus on the development of 84 villages that earlier fell under the jurisdiction of GO 111

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government is all set to incorporate the draft of the Hyderabad Pharma City (HPC) in the new master plan for the Hyderabad  Metropolitan Region (HMR) being prepared by the Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department. While the Pharma City will cover three mandals, the new master plan will include 84 villages that earlier fell under GO 111. 

The  proposed plan would be valid up to 2041. The HPC is being proposed to  be developed with integrated physical, environmental, social and technical infrastructure in an area of 19333.20 acres  (78.23 sq.km) of  land in Kandukur, Yacharam and Kadthal mandals  covering over 232 villages. A major portion of the HPC land will be used for  pharma manufacturing units while the rest will be used for a pharma university, R&D, ancillary hub and a Pharma City Township with allied social infrastructure. 

At presently, there are five notified master plans in the HMR region that include the erstwhile Hyderabad Urban Development Authority, Cyberabad Development Authority, Hyderabad Airport Development Authority,  erstwhile Municipal Corporation of Hyderabad and the HMDA Metropolitan Development Plan. 

The integration of the various plans is  necessitated as different regions have different zoning regulations and land uses. These discrepancies have turned into a major bottleneck in granting building and layout permissions. The  government now wants to bring uniformity in land use patterns and incorporate future projects. MAUD officials  told Express that MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao recently announced that HMR region will  have a new master plan by taking into consideration the scrapping of  GOMs 111. 

RRR, BRTS to be included

As there is no master  plan for Secunderabad Cantonment Board (SCB)  till now, the government  will also look into the issue by taking up the  matter with Cantonment  Board authorities. All the new projects such as the proposed Regional Ring Road, Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS), Bus Rapid Transit System, future metro rail expansion,  satellite townships, truck  terminals, logistic parks will be incorporated. 

Pharma units and more at HPC

