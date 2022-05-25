Excise sleuths nab three, seize 56 g cocaine

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Excise sleuths on Tuesday arrested three people, including an African national, and seized 56 grams of cocaine from them. According to Excise sleuths, they spotted two people moving suspiciously near Dharti Mata temple at Jummerath Bazaar who tried to flee on seeing the cops. They chased and caught the duo. They identified themselves as Maurice Basagria from Africa and Sandeep Kumar Shah.

A search yielded Rs 94,500 in cash and seven grams of cocaine from them. Upon questioning, Sandeep revealed that he procured the cocaine from Basagria and sold some of it to one Syed Liyaqat. Sandeep informed that Liyaqat came in an Innova car and was headed towards Jiyaguda. A team managed to stop Liyaqat at Mekkala Mandi, Jiyaguda. Questioned, Liyaqat revealed that he was acting on his employer’s instructions to procure cocaine from Basagria. A search yielded another 11 grams of cocaine from him. A search of Basagria’s apartment in Sun City yielded another 38 grams of cocaine. The contraband worth Rs 1,28,000 was handed over to Dhoolpet Excise police for further investigation.

Suspicious movement

