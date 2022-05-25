GHMC, HAL join hands to set up biogas plant in Kukatpally

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For conversion of organic waste to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), a 20-ton biogas plant is going to be set up at Kaithalapur Transfer Station by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation with the help of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Balanagar.

The proposal was initiated by Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner V Mamatha who took up the issue with HAL and asked them to sponsor it under their CSR programme for the FY 2022-23. After examining the proposal, HAL management approved the project with an estimated budget of Rs 4 crore. It also agreed in principle for allotment of Rs 3 crore in the current year and balance funds in 2023-24, based on the progress of the project.

HAL, which has submitted a draft MoU to the GHMC, has asked that the CNG produced at the plant be supplied free-of-cost to Swachh autos and manure collected post-generation of the bio-CNG should be used at nurseries and distributed for free to farmers to encourage social forestry agriculture.

GHMC officials told Express that the matter has been placed before the GHMC Standing Committee to accord permission for receiving funds from the HAL, Balanagar, for the execution of works.After the approval from the Standing Committee, tenders would be invited for the works, officials added.

