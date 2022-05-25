STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

GHMC, HAL join hands to set up biogas plant in Kukatpally

GHMC officials told Express that the matter has been placed before the GHMC Standing Committee to accord permission for receiving funds from the HAL, Balanagar, for the execution of works.

Published: 25th May 2022 06:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2022 06:37 AM   |  A+A-

handshake

(Representational Image)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For conversion of organic waste to Compressed Natural Gas (CNG), a 20-ton biogas plant is going to be set up at Kaithalapur Transfer Station by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation with the help of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), Balanagar. 

The proposal was initiated by Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner V Mamatha who took up the issue with HAL and asked them to sponsor it under their CSR programme for the FY 2022-23. After examining the proposal, HAL management approved the project with an estimated budget of Rs 4 crore. It also agreed in principle for allotment of Rs 3 crore in the current year and balance funds in 2023-24, based on the progress of the project.

HAL, which has submitted a draft MoU to the GHMC, has asked that the CNG produced at the plant be supplied free-of-cost to Swachh autos and manure collected post-generation of the bio-CNG should be used at nurseries and distributed for free to farmers to encourage social forestry agriculture. 

GHMC officials told Express that the matter has been placed before the GHMC Standing Committee to accord permission for receiving funds from the HAL, Balanagar, for the execution of works.After the approval from the Standing Committee, tenders would be invited for the works, officials added.

Rs 4 crore initial budget approval

  • After examining the proposal by Kukatpally Zonal Commissioner V Mamatha, HAL approved the project with an estimated budget of Rs 4 crore
  • HAL also agreed in principle for allotment of Rs 3 crore in the current year and balance funds in 2023-24, based on the progress of the project
  • HAL has asked that the CNG produced at the plant be supplied free-of-cost to Swachh autos and manure to be used at nurseries 
Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CNG Plant GHMC HAL
India Matters
Tomatoes (Photo | EPS)
Tomato price touches Rs 130 a kg in Kurnool
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
EDITORIAL | Better tax planning needed to keep fuel inflation in check
Former CEO of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) Chitra Ramkrishna. (File | PTI)
Co-location scam: ED seeks answer to five key points from ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramkrishna
K Raju alias Danger
Double-murder accused held after eight years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp