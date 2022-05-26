Fill vulnerable points on roads: MAUD to ULBs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taking note of the fact that the safety audit of all manholes and openings is yet to be completed, Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) Department has asked the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) to identify such vulnerable points and take action to fill them.

The openings could be manholes, open outlets of sewer, vents, which are left unattended, open gutters, open culverts without safety barricades on sides and gaps on footpaths which have sewer or stormwater drains (SWDs) underneath. These, if left unattended, especially during rains, won’t be visible and thus, pose danger to human lives and safety.

MAUD officials said that a few instances have happened in the past wherein a casualty has occurred by falling into such unattended points. This is a matter of serious concern. Such instances are completely avoidable if a timely safety audit is undertaken wherein 100 per cent of such vulnerable points are inspected and appropriate action initiated to fill them. If for some reason, filling in is not possible, action is initiated to barricade all such points.

The MAUD Department has directed the GHMC Commissioner, HMWS&SB MD and the Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration to ensure that the entire area in all the ULBs is divided by the field-level officer in such a manner that each and every point and area at the ward level, circle level including all roads, walkways, footpaths and other such areas which are accessible to pedestrians or commuters are covered under the safety audit and all such vulnerable points are identified and necessary actions initiated to attend all such vulnerable points.

“All such points must be identified and attended by June 5. Any negligence shall be viewed seriously and the State government will initiate disciplinary action including the filing of criminal case and summary dismissal from service on all such officers responsible,” a release said