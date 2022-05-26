PM Modi dismisses TRS as 'family party', confident that BJP will form next govt in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dismissing the ruling TRS as a 'family party', Prime Minister Narendra Modi exuded confidence that the BJP would form the next government in Telangana. He said there was a wave in favour of the BJP in the state and predicted a change of government after the next Assembly elections.

Modi attacked Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and his family in an indirect manner. He called upon the people to end the 'family rule' in Telangana, cautioning that it would lead to corruption. He also alleged that the family rule failed to fulfil the aspirations of those who sacrificed their lives for the sake of a separate Telangana.



"Telangana needs a progressive government, which is possible only with the BJP," Modi averred while addressing BJP activists at Begumpet airport on Thursday.

Modi was in Hyderabad to participate in the 20th anniversary ceremony of the Indian School of Business (ISB). Modi reached the city half an hour ahead of schedule. Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, BJP state president Bandi Sanay Kumar and other leaders welcomed Modi at airport.

Addressing BJP workers, Modi started his speech in Telugu to strike an emotional chord with the people of Telangana. Modi mentioned the Telangana movement and the sacrifices of the people. He also mentioned the role of Vallabhbhai Patel.

Attacking the ruling TRS, Modi said that family-based parties would never think of the poor. He recalled that several programmes launched by the BJP government in the last eight years helped SCs, women, youth and other sections of the people in Telangana too.

Modi exuded confidence that Telangana would be free from family rule in 2024. Family parties would think of their own development, they would not think of the poor and they would stay in power to loot as much as they can, he said. Modi termed family-based politics as the "biggest enemy" of democracy.

Modi said the BJP would fight for the development of Telangana and party workers would not stop their fight till they reached the goal. "Our struggle is paying off and the BJP will form the next government in Telangana," Modi said. The audience shouted "Modi ... Modi", when the Prime Minister declared: "hamaara sangharsh rang aaraha hai".

The Prime Minister also accused KCR of running the government on 'superstitions'. Modi said that he believed in technology and not superstitions when he was the Chief Minister of Gujarat. Modi added that the aim of the BJP was to transform Telangana into a "technology hub".

Begumpet airport reverberates with Modi's arrival

Earlier, the Begumpet airport which usually remains calm without much activity reverberated with 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Jai Sri Ram' slogans when Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the airport.

Modi reached Hyderabad at around 12.50 pm and was accompanied by Governor Tamilisai Sounderarajan, Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav, BJP State President Bandi Sanjay Kumar and other BJP leaders.

A large number of BJP workers gathered at the airport to give a grand welcome to Modi. Thousands of party workers from different parts who came to Begumpet airport raised loud slogans of 'Jai Modi'.

Braving the humid weather conditions, Modi supporters stood in the hot sun for a long time to see the PM. They were infused with a lot of enthusiasm when Modi waved at them while addressing the gathering.

Apart from the airport, the environs of Begumpet sported a festive look. Hundreds of flexis, placards and banners were erected on the roads heading to the airport.

KCR in Bengaluru

Meanwhile, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was in Bengaluru and met former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. Rao reportedly discussed the current political situation in the country.