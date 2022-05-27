Accused in 15 murders, man gets life sentence for one

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Erukali Srinivasulu, accused of killing a woman and stealing her gold ornaments, at Devarakadra in Mahbubnagar district, was sentenced to life imprisonment. Srinivasulu, a habitual offender was involved in 15 murders till 2019.

In all the cases, he would trap single women at toddy compounds, take them to secluded places, get them drunk and after they became unconscious, kill them. He would then steal their valuables. Srinivasulu also has two more cases against him wherein he escaped from police custody.

In December 2019, Srinivasulu noticed the victim at a toddy compound in Mahbubnagar. He offered her toddy and took her to a secluded place in Dokur near Devarakadra. After getting her heavily drunk, he throttled her, killing her on the spot. He then stole her gold jewellery and fled.

The court examined witnesses and on the evidence of a couple who had last seen the victim with the accused, found him guilty and sentenced him.