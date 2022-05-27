STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Office boy fixes cam in loo, sends pics to woman victim

In her complaint, the victim said that she found that Das was no longer working in the boutique, having quit last year.

Published: 27th May 2022 06:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 06:36 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old woman got the shock of her life after she recently received pictures on WhatsApp of herself using the washroom of a boutique in Filmnagar. The woman, a resident of Himayathnagar, is a private employee. 

Looking at the pictures carefully, she recognised the washroom as that of a boutique in Filmnagar where she had worked as an accountant. She reached the Banjara Hills police station and lodged a complaint on Thursday. The victim said she had received the pictures on WhatsApp from an unidentified number. After recognising the washroom, she went to the boutique and checked the employee records from a year ago. She found that the phone number matched that of the office boy, Minthun Das. 

In her complaint, the victim said that she found that Das was no longer working in the boutique, having quit last year. She also said that she believed that Das may have surreptitiously fixed a camera in the washroom and recorded her pictures. Attempts to trace Das proved futile since his phone was switched off. Police said that he may have moved back to his hometown in West Bengal. Banjara Hills police registered a case under IPC Section 354C. 

Accused still absconding

Banjara Hills police said attempts to trace Das proved futile since his phone was switched off. The police said that the accused may have moved back to his hometown in West Bengal

