STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Upparpally turning into a cesspool 

Sewage let into the once pristine lake has left it stinking, forcing the GHMC to finally act 

Published: 27th May 2022 06:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2022 03:15 PM   |  A+A-

Algae covers Upparpally lake in Attapur. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

Algae covers Upparpally lake in Attapur. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The once pristine and placid Upparpally lake in Attapur is now turning into a cesspool with a huge volume of sewage being let out into it and several apartments are coming up in its full tank level, restricting its size further. With the shrinking of the polluted lake emitting a stench that could put a skunk to shame, GHMC is now planning to clean the water body through bio-remediation methods on the lines of Hussain Sagar lake.

A visit to the Upparpally lake exposes the pathetic condition in which the lake is. The lake is cluttered with filth and garbage. Land sharks are having a field day in encroaching land in the FTL while the GHMC officials remain callous to what is happening to the lake. As apartments and houses do not have any place to let out sewage, it is being sent into the lake without a care in the world. This has led to the profuse growth of algae and hyacinth.

When contacted, civic officials blamed the revenue and irrigation department for the sorry state of affairs. But equally responsible are the town planning wing of the Charminar zone of the GHMC for keeping silent even though massive destruction of the lake had be-en taking place at a rapid pace.The lake once used to be in an area of 12 acres with a circumference of 1.1 km but over time it has shrunk drastically on account of encroachments.

BIOREMEDIATION: With the lake condition deteriorating fast with each passing day due to pollution, GHMC has proposed a bioremediation method to improve the condition of the lake similar to Hussainsagar lake.It has invited tenders for cleaning of the lake by bio-remediation method with annual maintenance to keep the pond stench free and non-contaminated.

The agency has to ensure all the water in the lake is made clean within a period of one year after initial cleaning period of three months. Cleaning and maintenance mean maintaining desirable chemical characteristics of the lake water. It also includes removing vegetation which includes aquatic weeds, water hyacinth, etc. by mechanical means and maintenance by bio- remedial techniques.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
GHMC Upparpally lake sewage dumping
India Matters
Provocative slogans were raised by a boy during a rally organised by Popular Front of India (PFI) in Alappuzha(Videograb)
'What is happening in this country?' Kerala HC comes down heavily on PFI rally in Alappuzha in which boy shouts provocative slogans
National Conference president Farooq Abdullah. (Photo | PTI)
ED summons former J-K CM Farooq Abdullah in money laundering case
Tejashwi Prasad Yadav. ( Photo| Parveen Negi/EPS)
'No realignment with Nitish Kumar': Tejashwi on reaching common ground on caste census
KCR
Road to 2024 Lok Sabha polls: KCR’s third front to have AAP, Trinamool, Samajwadi Party on board

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp