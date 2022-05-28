STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Major fire breaks out at Green Bawarchi restaurant in Hyderabad

At the time of the fire incident, there were around 25-30 customers and dozen workers in the restaurant.

Published: 28th May 2022 02:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2022 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Fire and Rescue Services personnel fighting the fire at Green Bawarchi in Raidurgam, Hyderabad on May 28, 2022. (Photo | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A massive fire broke out in Green Bawarchi restaurant at Raidurgam here on Saturday morning due to an electrical short circuit. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. 

At the time of the fire incident, there were around 25-30 customers and dozen workers in the restaurant. 

The fire which erupted on the first floor of the restaurant spread to the entire building. Fire engines rushed to the spot to put off the flames. Those people who were stuck in the restaurant were shifted safely and taken out with the help of a ladder and snorkel.

According to eyewitnesses, the people who noticed the flames coming out of the building immediately alerted the hotel management and within a few minutes the fire spread swiftly and the ones struck in the restaurant couldn't come out.

However, the fire and rescue services department was alerted about the incident and three to five fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire as well as rescue the persons who were struck in the restaurant.

ALSO READMajor fire at Secunderabad Club in Hyderabad, no casualties

The Raidurgam police also reached the spot and are coordinating with the fire department to rescue the people stuck in the fire. People who were stuck in the fire were taken out safely, those who received injuries and were shifted to the hospital where they were given first aid. 

It is believed that the building management had not installed fire safety equipment in the building. It is also reported that no emergency exits are there in the hotel. 

More details are awaited.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Massive Fire Green Bawarachi restaurant Raidurgam Raidurgam police
India Matters
SEBI (File Photo | Reuters)
Sebi runs search operations in Axis MF probe
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Culture ministry to study ‘racial purity’ of Indians
Image used for representational purpose only.
Lockdown spurs household savings to decadal highs
Northeast Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan (Photo | PTI)
Delhi riot accused, out on parole gets hero’s welcome

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp