Major fire breaks out at Green Bawarchi restaurant in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: A massive fire broke out in Green Bawarchi restaurant at Raidurgam here on Saturday morning due to an electrical short circuit. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

At the time of the fire incident, there were around 25-30 customers and dozen workers in the restaurant.

The fire which erupted on the first floor of the restaurant spread to the entire building. Fire engines rushed to the spot to put off the flames. Those people who were stuck in the restaurant were shifted safely and taken out with the help of a ladder and snorkel.

According to eyewitnesses, the people who noticed the flames coming out of the building immediately alerted the hotel management and within a few minutes the fire spread swiftly and the ones struck in the restaurant couldn't come out.

However, the fire and rescue services department was alerted about the incident and three to five fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the fire as well as rescue the persons who were struck in the restaurant.

The Raidurgam police also reached the spot and are coordinating with the fire department to rescue the people stuck in the fire. People who were stuck in the fire were taken out safely, those who received injuries and were shifted to the hospital where they were given first aid.

It is believed that the building management had not installed fire safety equipment in the building. It is also reported that no emergency exits are there in the hotel.

More details are awaited.