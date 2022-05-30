STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Agency agrees to set up Construction and Demolition waste plant in Hyderabad city

The unit to recycle construction waste in eight circles of GHMC

Published: 30th May 2022 09:10 AM

Recycle

Representational Image.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  In  a major relief to the GHMC, an agency has finally come forward to set up a Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste recycling plant that will cover eight circles of the civic body. This plant, to be set up in over five acres of land in Kothwalguda, will recycle 500 tonnes for  C&D waste per day (TPD). 

Speaking to Express, the GHMC officials informed that M/s Soma Srinivas Reddy Engineers and Contractors will set up the C&D plant in its own piece of land in Kothwalguda under Package-1 of the project, covering eight circles of Chandrayangutta,   Charminar, Falaknuma,  Rajendranagar, Mehdipatnam, Karwan, Goshamahal and Jubilee Hills.  

The GHMC will write a letter to the State government, seeking permission to issue a licence to the agency for the collection, transportation, processing and management of C&D waste.   Of the seven acres of land available at the site, the agency will set up  C&D plant in five acres and a solar plant in two acres to  generate solar power, they added. 

The officials also informed that  the company would take the responsibility of developing a collection and  transportation mechanism, including mobilisation of adequate fleet and manpower through procurement, hiring, owned and establishment of secondary transfer points and a weighbridge at plant site within one month from the date of agreement. “This includes all roadside C&D   waste and all waste on various hotspots and vulnerable points. To lift C&D waste from the waste generators, such as citizens, builders and bulk waste generators, duly collecting the agreed user charges and to store at the proposed land of the processing facility,” they added. 

While the entire revenue generated by recycling the waste will go to the agency, by-products made from the remaining C&D and other waste will be used in preparing parking tiles and tiles, kerbstones, pre-cast compound walls and interlocking bricks. 

According to officials, the agency will also have the liberty to upscale technology during the license period for deriving larger benefits without causing any harm to the neighbourhood, health and environment. The firm should also plan to handle five per cent additional waste each year and plan to augment   C&D waste processing facilities suitably during the license period to meet future needs. 

2 plants operational
Two  C&D  waste recycling plants, each with the capacity to recycle 500  metric tonnes of debris a day, have already been set up in Jeedimetla and  Fathullaguda and they are being run by Ramky Enviro Engineers  Limited under the public-private-partnership mode. These plants, set up in the land allotted by the government, are taking care of 15 GHMC  circles --  Yousufguda, Serilingampally, Chandanagar, RC Puram,  Patancheru,  Moosapet, Kukatpally, Quthbullapur, Gajularamaram,  Hayathnagar, LB  Nagar, Uppal, Saroornagar, Malakpet, Santhoshnagar and  Amberpet. 

Currently, an estimated 1,500-2,000 metric tonnes of debris is generated every day within GHMC limits. Meanwhile, as there is no response for  Package-II C&D waste recycling plant covering seven circles of  Kapra, Musheerabad, Khairatabad,  Alwal, Malkajgiri,  Secunderabad and  Begumpet, the GHMC recalled the tenders on Saturday.

MAJOR RELIEF

The proposed plant to be set up in Kothwalguda will recycle 500 tonnes of C&D waste per day (TPD)

5% additional waste to be handled each year

GHMC will write to the govt seeking permission to issue a licence to the agency for the collection and transportation of  C&D waste

