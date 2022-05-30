STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Summer effect: Price of chicken skyrockets in Telangana

The heatwaves this summer have taken a toll on the poultry industry, leading to a rise in the price of chicken across the State. 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The heatwaves this summer have taken a toll on the poultry industry, leading to a rise in the price of chicken across the State. Though the prices usually go up during the summer and stand at Rs 200 to Rs 250 per kg, it has gone up to Rs 300 per kg this year. On Sunday, a kg of skinless chicken was being sold for Rs 300 while dressed meat would be sold for Rs 260 per kg. 

Poultry farmers said the mortality rate of the birds has been particularly high this year. For this reason, raising chickens by following all guidelines has been particularly difficult. Less number of chickens are being raised due to this reason, they said.

There are around 10,000 broiler farms and 2,000 layer farms in Telangana, which produce nearly 4 crore chickens per month and over 2.50 crore eggs daily. Though the chickens are sold within the State, eggs are transported to various States including Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu. 

Chakradhar Rao, president of the Indian Poultry Equipment Manufacturers Association, informed that the feed cost has risen to Rs 40 a kg, increasing the overall production cost per bird to Rs 100. “It will take another month for the prices to come back to normal. Once there is abundant rainfall in the State, farmers will increase the bird capacity and it will lower the prices,” he said.

Drop in egg sales
Though the State is producing an average of 2.50 crore eggs per day, it is able to sell only up to 1.5 crore as the markets of other States have changed direction. In the retail market, traders were told to sell an egg  for Rs 5 to Rs 6. However, the buyers had to sell for `4 per egg due to less demand.

Rise in prices

Rs 300/kg  Price of skinless chicken

Rs 260/kg  Price of dressed chicken

Feed cost has risen to Rs 40/kg bringing the overall cost of production for a bird to Rs 100

State produces 4 crore chickens each month, 2.5 crore eggs daily

