Inter-faith marriage killing: Hyderabad top cop CV Anand calls on victim's family

Published: 31st May 2022 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st May 2022 04:45 AM   |  A+A-

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand on Monday met the family members of Neeraj Panwar, who was murdered by his wife Sanjana Yadav's relatives, over the couple's inter-caste marriage.

Anand expressed deep grief and assured that the murderers would be brought to justice through an expeditious investigation and trial. "We will liaison with court officials to expedite the trials through fast track court and ensure that conviction is achieved at the earliest," Anand told Neeraj's family members.

Neeraj was attacked when he was on a bike and was brutally killed using knives and stones. Police  have so far arrested nine persons including Sanjana's cousins. As the incident resulted in tensions between two communities, the Hyderabad Police Commissioner convened a meeting with the elders of  both communities at Shahinayathgunj police station. 

He told the community members to stop targeting each other and to end the savage practice of resorting to attacks on inter-faith and inter-caste couples.  He also urged elders of the community to ensure peace and harmony. While issuing a strong warning to erring youngsters, he appealed to parents to keep a tab on the activities of their children.

"The scourge of so-called honour killings is a threat to humanity and love. This heinous crime destroys the happiness, wealth and future of both families. Apart from law enforcement agencies, it is high time civil society and organisations work to bring out substantial change in the thinking of the ignorant groups  to mitigate this evil in the course of time," he said.

'Stop this violence'

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police (CP) tells community elders to stop savage practice of attacks on inter-faith and inter-caste couples. Says this evil needs to be fought by society as well as law-makers 

