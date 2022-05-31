STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Hyderabad

Pet o’ Verse 

We all love to go on a picnic and spend time with our families, but nowadays we are hardly able to do such activities due to lack of time and space.

Published: 31st May 2022 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2022 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD : We all love to go on a picnic and spend time with our families, but nowadays we are hardly able to do such activities due to lack of time and space. Wouldn’t it be amazing to go on a picnic with your pets? ‘Petnic’ has been trending these days and all thanks to a few venues in the city who have been hosting such events for families along with their pets. Novotel Hyderabad Airport and Phoenix Arena recently hosted a petnic that brought excitement and fun to our pet parents.

Indulging in games, competitions enjoying food and having fun around the green lushy lawns was the scenario at Novotel Hyderabad Airport. To know more about petnic, we got in touch with Rubin Cherian, General Manager, NHA. He says, “This is the fifth petnic that we organised. The whole idea came in during the Covid-19 period. I used to stay in the hotel and had a dog with me. We realised that everyone was stuck inside for the whole one-and-a-half-year and are frustrated.

Once the lock down started opening, we organised our first petnic where we got in touch with the dog trainers and as our hotel has the luxury of space, we set up everything. It was a big success and we wanted to do it every quarter. We did this after six months as there was a second lock down. We had almost 78 pet parents with their pets at this event. We realised the need to have more stalls and a grooming van this time, so, next time onwards we will include them as well.”

Woofing Tales who had organised Pet O’Fest at Phoenix Arena made the entire event like a vibrant flea market with brands like OB’s Pawsome, Clever Canine, Just Groom, and others. The centre of attraction of course were the various fun activities for pets and pet parents like pet-grooming stations, stalls for pet-friendly products, agility exercises in an off-leash zone, pool parties for pets, Snapbot selfie booth that works on an AI mechanism and a match screening for all. Sunil, a guest at Novotel, who came along with his pet dog, Tuffy, enjoyed petnic at Novotel Aiport. “It is amazing to spend a summer evening with pets. I hope that they conduct such kind of events very often, as they are very rare,” he says. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp