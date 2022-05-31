Pet o’ Verse 

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD : We all love to go on a picnic and spend time with our families, but nowadays we are hardly able to do such activities due to lack of time and space. Wouldn’t it be amazing to go on a picnic with your pets? ‘Petnic’ has been trending these days and all thanks to a few venues in the city who have been hosting such events for families along with their pets. Novotel Hyderabad Airport and Phoenix Arena recently hosted a petnic that brought excitement and fun to our pet parents.

Indulging in games, competitions enjoying food and having fun around the green lushy lawns was the scenario at Novotel Hyderabad Airport. To know more about petnic, we got in touch with Rubin Cherian, General Manager, NHA. He says, “This is the fifth petnic that we organised. The whole idea came in during the Covid-19 period. I used to stay in the hotel and had a dog with me. We realised that everyone was stuck inside for the whole one-and-a-half-year and are frustrated.

Once the lock down started opening, we organised our first petnic where we got in touch with the dog trainers and as our hotel has the luxury of space, we set up everything. It was a big success and we wanted to do it every quarter. We did this after six months as there was a second lock down. We had almost 78 pet parents with their pets at this event. We realised the need to have more stalls and a grooming van this time, so, next time onwards we will include them as well.”

Woofing Tales who had organised Pet O’Fest at Phoenix Arena made the entire event like a vibrant flea market with brands like OB’s Pawsome, Clever Canine, Just Groom, and others. The centre of attraction of course were the various fun activities for pets and pet parents like pet-grooming stations, stalls for pet-friendly products, agility exercises in an off-leash zone, pool parties for pets, Snapbot selfie booth that works on an AI mechanism and a match screening for all. Sunil, a guest at Novotel, who came along with his pet dog, Tuffy, enjoyed petnic at Novotel Aiport. “It is amazing to spend a summer evening with pets. I hope that they conduct such kind of events very often, as they are very rare,” he says.