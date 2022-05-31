STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
University of Hyderabad inks pact with AIG Hospitals for medical research

The vision is to couple basic science research and clinical expertise to translate lab work into patient care.

Published: 31st May 2022 04:07 AM

University of Hyderabad. (File Photo | EPS)

University of Hyderabad. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In order to boost self-reliant medical research for developing indigenous therapeutics, diagnostic tools, and fostering innovation enabling better patient care, AIG Hospitals and University of Hyderabad have signed an MoU.

AIG Hospitals chairman Dr D Nageshwar Reddy said "This is a beginning of a journey involving highly accomplished doctors from AIG and most knowledgeable researchers from the School of Life Sciences of the University of Hyderabad."

"The vision is to couple basic science research and clinical expertise to translate lab work into patient care. We have been doing the same through our Translational Research Centre, which will now work in collaboration with a team of researchers from University of Hyderabad," he said.

Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Hyderabad said, "It is time to unearth important discoveries and conduct researches with tangible benefits. We will also co-develop newer courses for doctors like an MD-PhD integrated program along with extending our research expertise to AIG Hospitals, where the clinicians will work for better patient care."

