As monsoon ends, brace yourself for road cutting works in Hyderabad

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Citizens and motorists should brace for the inconvenience likely to be caused for the next seven months as the city is going to witness road cuttings permitted by the GHMC for laying underground cable lines, pipelines, gas pipelines, Horizontal Directional Drilling (HDD) pits, and poles.

With rains subsiding and monsoon coming to an end, it is time for road cutting for laying underground cable lines and pipelines. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has lifted the monsoon ban on all road cuttings in GHMC limits from November 1. It also has issued an advisory on the road cutting permissions.

There was a blanket ban on road cuttings from June 1 to October 31 including those that come under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Programme (CRMP) in view of the monsoon season. However, CRMP agencies will allow road cuttings covering 811 km in their purview for a specific period of two months i.e, from November 15, 2022, to January 14, 2023, as per the orders of GOMs 689 and CRMP agreements.

GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar issued a circular on lifting the monsoon ban on all road cuttings in GHMC limits. Instructions have been issued to the superintending engineers, executive engineers of the maintenance wing, GHMC, and CRMP agencies informing them that ban on road cuttings in GHMC limits has been lifted from November 1. But no road-cutting permissions will be recommended on newly-laid roads except in unavoidable circumstances.

The CRMP agencies can accord road-cutting permissions from tomorrow and allow road cuttings on CRMP stretches of 811 km during a specific period of two months from November 15, 2022, to January 14, 2023, as per the orders of GOMs 689 and CRMP agreements. All the instructions issued on immediate restoration of roads have to be adhered to and be followed scrupulously.

Sources said that private and government departments like TS Transco, Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) and private agencies applied for road cutting permits running into a few hundred kms in all the six zones, fixing of poles and HDD pits etc.

The civic body would give road-cutting permissions for laying underground cables, power lines, sewerage, and water pipelines on the roads belonging to GHMC. The cable agencies are also approaching private agencies who are maintaining about 811 km in all six zones of the city under CRMP.

As the next seven months will witness dry weather and summer, GHMC would give permission for the cable agencies to lay cable and power lines, water and sewerage pipelines etc, they added.

For small stretch road cuttings up to 10 metres, permissions are given at GHMC zonal offices either online or offline by collecting road cutting and restoration charges from the agencies, if more than 10 metres permission is sought, the zonal offices are referred to the head office. For those roads which are under a Defect Liability Period (DLP), road-cutting permissions would not be given.

BAN LIFTED FROM NOVEMBER 1

GHMC Commissioner D S Lokesh Kumar issued instructions to the superintending engineers, executive engineers of the maintenance wing, GHMC, and CRMP agencies informing them that ban on road cuttings in GHMC limits has been lifted from November 1.

