Glamorous hues of autumn in Hyderabad

It took them three months of planning, creating mood boards, designing, sourcing and then finally manufacturing an entire collection.

HYDERABAD: This festive season it will be all about being different. So get out of your comfort zone to try western silhouettes in shimmery fabrics that will make you shine through the night. Since its founding in 2006, the premium fashion brand Latin Quarters has stood for taste and excellence. It is a tale of enduring passion, influenced by international styles, fine art and access to fashion enthusiasts all over India.

Talking about its AW’22 collection, Rahul Bhalla, Co-Founder and CEO, of Latin Quarters, says, “Our AW’22 range is inspired by the subversive sexy trend. This collection is a perfect blend of bold yet feminine designs that will accentuate your ‘Real You’."

"Bling party dresses, matching co-ord sets, sliced cut-out maxis, funnel neck oriental tops, and tapered trousers can amp up your style quotient for any occasion. The collection is crafted in rich and fluid fabrics such as lurex, sequin, suede, polyester, and tweed bringing out the perfect sheen this season asks for," he said

"If you look closely at individual elements, you will notice the uniqueness of details woven into each garment with precision. Inspired by the autumn hues, we have kept the colour palette of the collection in muted hues like taupe, lazuli blue, jade green, blush pink, honeycomb, bloodstone and sweet coral. We have experimented with new silhouettes and cuts such as drop waist, sliced cut-out dresses, funnel neck tops, pegged dresses, trapeze tunics, and billowy sleeves," he added.

It took them three months of planning, creating mood boards, designing, sourcing and then finally manufacturing an entire collection. Elaborating on Hyderabad as a fashion hub, Rahul says, “Hyderabad is an upcoming fashion destination and the audience is becoming more trend centric over the last few years. Floral maxi dresses, and sequin tops are bestsellers in our Hyderabad  store and work the best amongst Hyderabadi fashionistas.”

The team is now busy working on the SS’23 collection in full swing and plans to bring trendsetting pieces that their audience will love.

