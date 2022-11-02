Hyderabad: LKG girl was the only rape victim, confesses driver

Home Cities Hyderabad

DAV Public School

BSD DAV Public School

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The prime accused in the molestation of the four-and-a-half-year-old kindergarten student of DAV Public school, Rajani Kumar, is understood to have told the police that the LKG student was the only girl he had assaulted sexually.

During the investigations, he was asked if he had committed a similar crime against any other students, to which he responded in the negative. Rajani Kumar, who is the driver of school principal S Madhavi Reddy who also has since been arrested, was interrogated by the police for four days after getting custody through the court. 

The police apprehended Rajani Kumar and Madhavi Reddy on October 18. After the two accused persons were sent to judicial custody, the police took the duo into a four-day custody which ended on Tuesday. The police maintained a stiff upper lip and refused to provide any details of their investigation to the media persons despite repeated prodding.

The police are also questioning the Principal why she had given so much freedom to Rajani Kumar. In the remand report that was filed in the court, police had said that the driver was looking after the administration work, instructing teachers and staff, and shifting the children from one class to the other, sometimes taking classes if any teacher availed leave.

The Principal confessed to using her driver as help and teacher as the school was understaffed. She said the school needed three teachers and a helping hand for the KG students.

As their four-day police custody ended on Tuesday, the duo would be produced before the court on Wednesday and would again be sent to judicial custody. Meanwhile, as ordered by the court, a statement under Section 164 CrPC was recorded at the Bharosa Centre last Friday.

Govt allows the school to function this year

Parents and students of BSD DAV Public School were relieved when the State government temporarily restored permission for the school which was earlier cancelled after the rape of a 4-year-old girl came to light. The students can continue studying in the school at least for the current academic year.

As per the request of the parents, the school will be handled by different management that includes parents and senior officials of the Education Department. Moreover, teachers against whom parents have registered complaints will be removed. According to the order issued by the School Education Department, the District Education Officer is permitted to run the school and take necessary action.

