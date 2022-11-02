Home Cities Hyderabad

To light bicycles and life: A campaign by Green Pencil Foundation in Hyderabad

The campaign is to increase the existing network of Green Pencil Foundation.

Light-up bicycle

Light-up bicycle campaign organised by Green Pencil Foundation

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Green Pencil Foundation organised a light-up bicycle campaign in Hyderabad. They will be working on climate change, menstrual health and slum education in various city suburbs as a part of their campaign, which has already started. CE talks to Trisha Panjala, who is leading the city for the cause.  

These youngsters gathered with their bicycles decorated with LED lights to give a clear message about a sustainable lifestyle and campaign for a lot more.

“We chose bicycles to spread the message that bicycle usage for travel less than 10km is easy and must be used instead of motorised vehicles responsible for pollution,” says Trisha Panjala. “This will not only help fight climate change but also help the youth keep up with their expenses as a lot of money will be saved,” Trisha added.

Green Pencil Foundation, in coalition with Greenpeace India, organised a ‘Light Up’ bicycle campaign in 100+ cities of our country to promote sustainable mobility, Hyderabad being one. “It’s not just about cycling. Through this campaign, we are also spreading awareness about menstrual health and education in slum areas,” Trisha said.

“Education is an opportunity through which society and its people are empowered. We aim to empower and educate underprivileged ones so they can live happy and healthy lives,” Trisha added.

National Mental Health Survey 2016 found that close to 14 per cent of India’s population required active mental health interventions. “Mental health isn’t just something we can deal with once and then get over. It’s food for thought to deal with it and how to overcome it. We aim to spread awareness about these through the campaign,” concludes Trisha.

