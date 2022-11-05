Home Cities Hyderabad

Case against Devi Sri Prasad for hurting Hindu sentiments

According to a complaint filed by social activists Karate Kalyani and Lalith Kumar, Devi Sri Prasad has hurt the sentiments of Hindus with his latest song.

Published: 05th November 2022 04:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th November 2022 04:03 AM   |  A+A-

Devi Sri Prasad

Devi Sri Prasad (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood singer and music composer Devi Sri Prasad has landed in a soup after Cyber Crime sleuths registered a case against him over his recently released song titled ‘O Pari’.

According to a complaint filed by social activists Karate Kalyani and Lalith Kumar, Devi Sri Prasad has hurt the sentiments of Hindus with his latest song.

In their complaint, the duo said that the song, released on YouTube, has lines saying “Hare Rama, Hare Krishna” and these words are considered sacred by Hindus. The song was uploaded on YouTube four weeks ago.

ALSO READ | Devi Sri Prasad of 'Pushpa' fame to score music for Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal'

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Devi Sri Prasad O Pari
India Matters
A worker carrying LPG cylinders on a bicycle crosses a road, shrouded in a thick layer of smog, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Air quality remains in 'severe' category in Delhi 
Mafia don-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari. (Photo | PTI)
ED arrests Mukhtar Ansari's MLA son Abbas in money laundering case
Image used for represent.(Express Illustrations)ational purpose only.
Bypoll to one LS, 5 assembly seats on Dec 5, counting on Dec 8: EC
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi. (Photo | PTI)
India's first voter Shyam Saran Negi dies at 106 in Himachal, to be cremated with state honours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

T20 World Cup 2022
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp