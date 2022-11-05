Case against Devi Sri Prasad for hurting Hindu sentiments

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood singer and music composer Devi Sri Prasad has landed in a soup after Cyber Crime sleuths registered a case against him over his recently released song titled ‘O Pari’.

According to a complaint filed by social activists Karate Kalyani and Lalith Kumar, Devi Sri Prasad has hurt the sentiments of Hindus with his latest song.

In their complaint, the duo said that the song, released on YouTube, has lines saying “Hare Rama, Hare Krishna” and these words are considered sacred by Hindus. The song was uploaded on YouTube four weeks ago.

ALSO READ | Devi Sri Prasad of 'Pushpa' fame to score music for Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal'

HYDERABAD: Tollywood singer and music composer Devi Sri Prasad has landed in a soup after Cyber Crime sleuths registered a case against him over his recently released song titled ‘O Pari’. According to a complaint filed by social activists Karate Kalyani and Lalith Kumar, Devi Sri Prasad has hurt the sentiments of Hindus with his latest song. In their complaint, the duo said that the song, released on YouTube, has lines saying “Hare Rama, Hare Krishna” and these words are considered sacred by Hindus. The song was uploaded on YouTube four weeks ago. ALSO READ | Devi Sri Prasad of 'Pushpa' fame to score music for Varun Dhawan's 'Bawaal'