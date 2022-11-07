Hyderabad: Six double-decker buses to hit city roads in January

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as six electric double-decker AC buses are expected to hit the city roads in January 2023 with the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) initiating the process to procure these vehicles.

According to the HMDA, these buses will be robust enough to ply for 12 to 14 hours under actual operating conditions existing in the city. HMDA will acquire the double-decker buses on conditional two years / 2 lakh km warranty and an annual maintenance contract (AMC) of five years, confirming to the prevailing Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) and Central Motor Vehicle Rules (CMVR) and other applicable rules from time to time.

The buses will be ecofriendly, energy efficient, safe and with zero emissions. As per the requirements listed by the HMDA, the buses should have an ergonomically designed driver’s work area, aesthetically designed interiors and exteriors, ease of boarding and alighting for all passengers, safety, reliability and durability, be energy efficient and comfortable for passengers.

