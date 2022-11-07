Hyderabadis not in a hurry to link Aadhaar with voter IDs

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With an objective to weed out duplicate entries in the electoral rolls, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has introduced the new Form-6B asking the voters to link their Aadhaar numbers with voter identity cards IDs. The response, however, has been lukewarm in Hyderabad district.

Of the 41,25,550 voters in the Hyderabad district, which covers 15 Assembly constituencies, only 2,41,406 voters (5.85%) submitted the 6B form to the Booth Level Officers (BLOs) to link Aadhaar with the voter IDs.

To help voters link their voter IDs with Aadhaar cards, BLOs, sanitation and entomology staff from Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have started door-to-door campaigns in the district on August 1.

Till last week, of the 41,25,550 voters, around 2,41,406 voters have submitted Form 6B with Bahadurpura (2.49%) recording the lowest number of voters agreeing to link their Aadhaar with voter IDs, followed by Chandrayangutta (2.66%) and Nampally (3.73 %) while Secunderabad topped in the linkage (10.08 %), followed by Sanathnagar (9.38%) and Malakpet (8.61%)

Online facility

As there is a facility to voluntarily link Aadhaar with voter IDs online, some voters also applied online in the initial days. But many voters are preferring to go through the process offline. As far as the Hyderabad district is concerned, as there are no elections till next year, many of voters are preferring to delay the process.

The authorities, on their part, are doing their best to complete the process as early as possible.

The GHMC officials said that the Form 6B has been introduced to allow voters to share their Aadhaar number with ECI and it is being done purely on voluntary basis.

“The Central government has amended the Registration of Electors Rules to allow linking Aadhaar details with voters’ list to weed out duplicate entries. The new form has been introduced with effect from August 1 for collecting Aadhaar number of existing electors to authenticate the entries in the electoral rolls,” they added. Besides offline submission, the voters can also submit their Form 6B online by visiting National Voters’ Service Portal

www.nvsp.in.

