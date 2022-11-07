NEB Sports’ 6th Half Marathon a big hit among Hyderabadis

Home Cities Hyderabad

The marathon, which was flagged off at 5 am, saw participation of hundreds of people from all walks of life.

Published: 07th November 2022 10:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th November 2022 10:03 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The 6th edition of Hyderabad Half Marathon was organised by NEB Sports, in association with Pullela Gopichand Badminton Academy at People’s Plaza, Necklace Road on Sunday.

The marathon, which was flagged off at 5 am, saw participation of hundreds of people from all walks of life. While professionals and regular runners took part in 21.09 km Half Marathon, amateur runners and other fitness enthusiasts participated in 10K and 5K runs.

To provide medical assistance to the runners, first aid and physiotherapy stalls were also set up by the Care Hospitals along the route.

