HRDCL to build 50 new link roads

HYDERABAD: With new link roads proving to be a great blessing to the motorists in Greater Hyderabad as well as Urban Local Bodies surrounding the city, the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL) has embarked on taking up another 19 links roads in two more packages.

Of these, 10 link roads will be taken up under the Package-II at various locations in Badangpet and Ibrahimpatnam ULBs and GHMC limits at an estimated cost of over Rs 237 crore. Another nine link roads will be taken up under Package-V at various locations in Bandlaguda Jagir ULB and GHMC limits at an estimated cost of Rs 105 crore.

These 19 link roads are in addition to the construction of new link roads proposed under Package-I (7) costing Rs 203.34 crore and Phase-III (13) costing Rs 293.55 crore. Package-IV (11 roads) costing Rs 213.24 crore. Altogether works on 50 link roads costing over Rs 1,050 crore in five packages will be taken up shortly by the HRDCL.

More than a year ago, over 30 link roads in Greater Hyderabad and its outskirts were brought into use for motorists and all of them are providing major relief to the commuters that helped in improving mobility, shortening travel distances for commuters, improving road safety and help reducing carbon emissions. The HRDCL has initiated the construction of another 50 missing links/link roads in five packages of Phase-III.

The HRDCL is taking up the development of missing link roads in all four directions of the city to improve the connectivity, road network and to decongest the traffic on main roads.

The State Government has taken a decision to develop corridors in a bid to improve the transport systems in Hyderabad. These link roads will help ease traffic congestion on the major corridors by acting as alternative distributors or parallel routes. Check anti-social activity/dark areas and help in reducing the risk of death of emergency patients giving short to ambulances.

Sources told Express that of the 47 roads taken up in Phase-I and Phase-II, 31 missing link roads have been completed and thrown open to the public and the remaining 16 link roads are under progress and expected to be completed shortly. The link corridors will also help in enhancing the commercial establishments and value of properties, reduction of Carbon levels, and journey time on main roads playing a vital role during peak hours jams. Check anti-social activity/dark areas and help in reducing the risk of death of emergency patients giving short to the ambulance.

The works include translocation of trees, excavation for structures (Earth work in excavation of foundation of structures, including setting out, construction of shoring and bracing, removal of stumps and other deleterious matter, dewatering, and others).

