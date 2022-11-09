Hussainsagar to get musical fountains for Formula E

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Thanks to the upcoming Formula E Race on February 11, 2023, the picturesque Hussainsagar lake is going to get another tourist attraction. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is going to install musical floating fountains in the lake. The musical floating fountains are of the size of 180 metres x 10-metre in diameter. They will be installed on Hussainsagar on the NTR Marg Roadside at an estimated cost of Rs 17.02 crore.

The HMDA will rope in the services of agencies for the supply, installation, and commissioning of the musical floating fountains with an Operation and Maintenance period of three years. Once installed, there will be three shows every day between 7 pm and 10 pm on weekdays and four shows on weekends and on holidays. Each show will be of 20 minutes in duration. The selected agency needs to ensure that both fountains should work simultaneously.

Sources said that the bidders should inspect the layout of the lake and suggest suitable areas for maximum impact of the musical fountain, and submit detailed drawings of the layout of the fountain.The minimum number of nozzles required for musical fountains should be 700. The height of each nozzle should be between 3-20 metres and of international standard, underwater lights will be DMX controlled. The bidder has to specify the work pressure, spray volume of the nozzles and also spray height and weight. The bidders need to present their concept through visual presentation to the technical committee.

The lighting fixtures, pump sets, and other equipment which go out of order have to be repaired within 48 hours. The contractor shall also, for critical locations, take corrective actions within 24 hours. In case of any electrical shock, emergency or theft, the contractor should lodge a police complaint, if required. They said that the HMDA at its discretion may extend the O&M period for the fourth and fifth year upon approval from the authority. The charges for maintenance for the fourth year will be Rs 1.42 crore and fifth year, Rs 1.49 crore.

HYDERABAD: Thanks to the upcoming Formula E Race on February 11, 2023, the picturesque Hussainsagar lake is going to get another tourist attraction. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is going to install musical floating fountains in the lake. The musical floating fountains are of the size of 180 metres x 10-metre in diameter. They will be installed on Hussainsagar on the NTR Marg Roadside at an estimated cost of Rs 17.02 crore. The HMDA will rope in the services of agencies for the supply, installation, and commissioning of the musical floating fountains with an Operation and Maintenance period of three years. Once installed, there will be three shows every day between 7 pm and 10 pm on weekdays and four shows on weekends and on holidays. Each show will be of 20 minutes in duration. The selected agency needs to ensure that both fountains should work simultaneously. Sources said that the bidders should inspect the layout of the lake and suggest suitable areas for maximum impact of the musical fountain, and submit detailed drawings of the layout of the fountain.The minimum number of nozzles required for musical fountains should be 700. The height of each nozzle should be between 3-20 metres and of international standard, underwater lights will be DMX controlled. The bidder has to specify the work pressure, spray volume of the nozzles and also spray height and weight. The bidders need to present their concept through visual presentation to the technical committee. The lighting fixtures, pump sets, and other equipment which go out of order have to be repaired within 48 hours. The contractor shall also, for critical locations, take corrective actions within 24 hours. In case of any electrical shock, emergency or theft, the contractor should lodge a police complaint, if required. They said that the HMDA at its discretion may extend the O&M period for the fourth and fifth year upon approval from the authority. The charges for maintenance for the fourth year will be Rs 1.42 crore and fifth year, Rs 1.49 crore.