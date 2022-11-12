Home Cities Hyderabad

Nizam College girl's hostel issue settled

The undergraduate girl students of Nizam College under Osmania University protested for the last one week demanding hostel facilities.

New girls’ hostel at Nizam College in Basheerbagh | Vinay Madapu

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The commissioner of collegiate education on Friday directed the Nizam College authorities to allot 50 per cent of hostel seats to UG students and the other 50 per cent to PG women students in the newly constructed building.

The undergraduate girl students of Nizam College under Osmania University protested for the last week demanding hostel facilities. The issue was brought to the notice of IT Minister K T Rama Rao who requested Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy to look into the matter.

The Commissioner of Collegiate Education in its order said that the government accorded permission to HMDA and released the funds to the registrar of OU for the construction of the hostel building for accommodating 200 girl students.

The hostel building was fully completed and handed over to the college. However, the principal of the college and university authorities decided to allot the hostel accommodation only for PS.

