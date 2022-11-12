True coffee affair

Home Cities Hyderabad

For those who want to have one of the best black coffees and do their work on their laptop while the busy world goes by, True Black is the place to be.

By Reshmi Chakravorty
Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Hyderabad and its bond with cafes are a never-ending one - almost every day the food enthusiasts in the city can hop to a new place to try. But keeping up with the originality factor as their USP, True Black, the new coffee shop is focused on specialised coffees.  Coffee, some would say is an acquired taste, some simply avoid it and some travel around the world trying to find the best of it.

Founded by Rohith Rao Chennamaneni, True Black started off with the founder looking for that “true black” cup of coffee in a city with an abundance of cafes. After a whole lot of research and time spent being a self-made home barista, Rohit Rao, being a photographer, started telling stories about his coffee & coffee-making process through his pictures. As his online exposure grew, so did his need to give the city the truest coffee-shop experience, which led to the genesis of True Black, Kompally.

Following the same aesthetic as Kompally, of minimalism, Japanese & Swedish-inspired design and love for homegrown decor, True Black brings their second specialty coffee shop to Jubilee Hills Road No 45. 

“With an honest effort and open design, we are putting in all the efforts to change the coffee shop experience for Hyderabad. From choosing the right coffee beans to managing their shelf life to brewing with precision tools while having all of this process visible for customers. We are committed to serving true black coffee and bring in the modern coffee space experience to the people of Hyderabad,” says Rohith.

Spreading over two floors, overlooking the busy road, the space inside gives the opposite vibe - almost Zen-like due to its muted interior colour combinations. We started off with coffees - Cappuccino with vanilla pods and Vietnamese coffee.  The hot cappuccino not only tasted delicious but also one could smell the vanilla in it.

As for the cold Vietnamese, it was creamy.  The other drink we liked was Brookie - brookie creme is their magical brownie-like cookie meets espresso and ice cream. As Indians, it is imperative that we indulge in food too along with our dose of drink. We tried the Black Hummus Toast which is made up of mushroom and hummus - a tasty combination. Next we opted for a Chicken ham and cheese croissant sandwich, which was filling. For those who want to have one of the best black coffees and do their work on their laptop while the busy world goes by, True Black is the place to be.

