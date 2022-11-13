ICFAI ragging case: 12 suspended, five detained

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a brutal ragging incident, a first-year LLB student was gagged and thrashed by a group of students in his hostel room allegedly for making comments on another community. The hostel is located in Shankarpally police station limits and the incident which took place on November 1 came to light on Saturday when a video, with all the lurid details, went viral on Twitter.

The management of the college allegedly suspended 12 students. The police, however, refused to comment on it. They have reportedly detained five persons named Sohail Patel, Ganesh, Varshith, Mohammad Inder Rahman and Vasudev Varma.

The victim was Himak Bansal of ICFAI Business School. About 20 students kicked him in his genitals, humiliated him and even filmed the entire incident. They forced him to recite some religious lines and threatened him against revealing the details of the attack to anyone.

The victim in his complaint to the college authorities said: “I asked them about my crime and they told me that I had made some blasphemous comment.”

He said his privacy was violated as they had gone through his WhatsApp. The victim Himank lodged a complaint with Shankarpally police where a case has been registered under IPC Sections 307, 323, 450, 342, 506, Sec 4 (i)(ii) of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act.

HYDERABAD: In a brutal ragging incident, a first-year LLB student was gagged and thrashed by a group of students in his hostel room allegedly for making comments on another community. The hostel is located in Shankarpally police station limits and the incident which took place on November 1 came to light on Saturday when a video, with all the lurid details, went viral on Twitter. The management of the college allegedly suspended 12 students. The police, however, refused to comment on it. They have reportedly detained five persons named Sohail Patel, Ganesh, Varshith, Mohammad Inder Rahman and Vasudev Varma. The victim was Himak Bansal of ICFAI Business School. About 20 students kicked him in his genitals, humiliated him and even filmed the entire incident. They forced him to recite some religious lines and threatened him against revealing the details of the attack to anyone. The victim in his complaint to the college authorities said: “I asked them about my crime and they told me that I had made some blasphemous comment.” He said his privacy was violated as they had gone through his WhatsApp. The victim Himank lodged a complaint with Shankarpally police where a case has been registered under IPC Sections 307, 323, 450, 342, 506, Sec 4 (i)(ii) of the Telangana Prohibition of Ragging Act.