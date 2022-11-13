Home Cities Hyderabad

NCDRC orders Gubba Cold Storage to compensate Shobha Agritech for damages

However, upon reaching the destination, some cartons were found torn and the presence of rats and its faeces were noticed.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (NCDRC) has upheld the judgement given by the then Andhra Pradesh State Consumer Forum in 2010 and asked Gubba Cold Storage Ltd to compensate for the damages it caused to Shobha Agritech.

Shobha Agritech, a grape grower and exporter of fresh table grapes to foreign countries, had an agreement with Griffin & Brand (European) Ltd., U.K. for the export of grapes for the agricultural season ending March & April 2007.

Subsequently, they got fresh table grapes meant for export stored from March 1, 2007, to April 2, 2007 in Gubba Cold Storage Ltd., packed in cartons and loaded in five containers to reach Europe by May 5, 2007, by paying Rs 2.76 lakh.

However, upon reaching the destination, some cartons were found torn and the presence of rats and its faeces were noticed. The same was referred to the local health authorities — Ashford Borough Council, U.K. — who in turn declared the said consignment of table grapes, weighing 13,815 kg and worth Rs 19.34 lakh, were not fit for human consumption and ordered to destroy it. Further, the local authorities asked the sender to pay Rs 3.87 lakh.

“The State Commission, therefore, rightly came to the conclusion that the complaint was allowed to the extent of the documentary evidence available and as per the prayer made in the complaint with interest,” the NCDRC said.

