Telangana to fill 134 vacant posts in education dept

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The government on Saturday issued an order for filling up 134 posts under various categories under the control of the Director of School Education. The posts will be filled by way of direct recruitment by TSPSC. Health and Finance Minister T Harish Rao shared the order on his Twitter account.

The government has taken this decision after due examination of the proposals furnished by the School Education Department, the actual requirement of personnel and the overall financial implication. TSPSC will obtain the requisite details from the secretary and head of department concerned to recruit the staff.

