Allotment of Rajiv Swagruha flats on November 15

The allotment will be done by picking up flat numbers and applicants’ registered ID separately.

Published: 14th November 2022 09:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2022 09:08 AM   |  A+A-

Rajiv Swagruha project flats

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The HMDA will conduct the process of drawal of lots on November 15 for allotment of Rajiv Swagruha flats at Bandlaguda and Pocharam for the applicants who paid the token advance. Allotment will be made category-wise. In the morning session, the allotment of 3 BHKD will be done, followed by 3BHK, 2BHK, 1BHK and 1BHK senior citizens at Bandlaguda.

In the afternoon, Pocharam flats will be allotted. The allotment will be done by picking up flat numbers and applicants’ registered ID separately. The drawal of lots will be conducted under the supervision of district Collector Medchal-Malkajgiri. To ensure transparency, the entire process will be streamed live on Facebook and YouTube.

The links are given below: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/IPRTelangana, https://www.facebook.com/AceMediaLive; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/IPRTelanganaGovt,  https://youtube.com/c/ACEMedialive

