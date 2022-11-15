Enchanting precursor of Hyderabad Literary Festival

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Poetry helps keep body and soul together. The Hyderabad Literary Festival’s (HLF) — poetry festival ‘Kavya Dhara’ which occurred last Saturday at Hyderabad’s newest gem, T-Hub Phase 2, had souls singing together from heart to heart. The audience in hundreds enjoyed live sessions, hybrid sessions, poetry readings and prerecorded videos at this day-long event.

Gorati Venkanna, poet and MLC, graced the event and read his lively poetry. Kalyani Thakur, Nirmala Putul, Indu Joshi and Jameela Nishat were some poets who presented their thought-provoking and moving poetry to the audience.

Poets who joined the session live from the UK included Clare Pollard, Imtiaz Dharker, Nadine Aisha Jassat and Gillian Clarke. They added an international touch to the poetry presented at the multilingual session.

There were two features at the event — a Bookpoint, where they put up a book stall with books by the poets who got featured at the event and ‘The Storybox’, a unique contraption created by library solutions that allow users to print stories and poems on the spot.

HLF will hold a one-day festival on the December 10 — Anuvaad: The HLF Translation Festival, before the actual literary festival in January.

