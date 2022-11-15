Hostel for UG girls: Nizam College students continue protest on day 14
Members of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) and Bahujan Samaj Party leader RS Praveen Kumar accompanied the protesting students.
Published: 15th November 2022 05:14 AM
HYDERABAD: Notwithstanding the assurances given by Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy that the authorities would provide hostel facilities to 50% of undergraduate girl students enrolled in Nizam college, the students continued their protest on the 14th consecutive day on Monday, demanding accommodations for all girl students of the college.
On Friday, the Commissioner of Collegiate Education directed the authorities of the college and Osmania University to allot 50 per cent of the rooms in the newly-constructed hostel building to undergraduate girl students and the rest to postgraduate girl students. However, the protesting students demanded that the authorities construct a separate hostel to accommodate all undergraduate girl students.