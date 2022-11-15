Home Cities Hyderabad

KTR responds to boy’s plea for water supply

The Minister responded to the boy’s appeal and advised Dana Kishore to go directly to the colony where the boy lives and solve the problem.

Published: 15th November 2022 05:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2022 05:14 AM   |  A+A-

Water supply

Representational image

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A kid who complained to Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao on Twitter through a handwritten placard about the lack of water supply at his housing society, Golden City near Rajendranagar, will be happy a lot as the government responded positively to the boy’s plea. HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore visited the colony on Monday.   

A Twitter user, Patel tweeted to the minister the handwritten placard of the child. In the video, the boy can be seen holding a placard that says “Small Children’s Day wish to KTR uncle. We have been waiting for municipal water for the last five years. We are facing many problems. Please help us.”

The Minister responded to the boy’s appeal and advised Dana Kishore to go directly to the colony where the boy lives and solve the problem. With this, Dana Kishore visited Golden City colony. He met the boy  and the colony people  to find out their problems.

Dana Kishore said that the Water Board had already sanctioned Rs 2.85 crore for laying a water pipeline to the colony. However, as part of monsoon precautions, the GHMC has banned digging of roads till October 31. Due to this, the laying  of the pipeline has been delayed. He assured that the pipeline work would be completed in two weeks and supply water through the pipelines. Till then, the Board will continue to supply water to the colony through tankers, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Municipal Administration and Urban Development K T Rama Rao Twitter
India Matters
Former Maharashtra minister Jitendra Awhad Jitendra Awhad (Photo | Facebook)
NCP leader Jitendra Awhad to resign as MLA over 'fake' cases against him
Jignesh Mevani (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Gujarat polls: Congress declares 39 candidates in 5th, 6th lists; fields Jignesh Mevani from Vadgam 
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
25-yr-old UP man arrested for raping college student that led to her death
AAP leader and businessman Vijay Nair. (File Photo | PTI)
Delhi Excise policy case: ED arrests Vijay Nair, Abhishek Boinpally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp