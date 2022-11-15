KTR responds to boy’s plea for water supply

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A kid who complained to Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao on Twitter through a handwritten placard about the lack of water supply at his housing society, Golden City near Rajendranagar, will be happy a lot as the government responded positively to the boy’s plea. HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore visited the colony on Monday.

A Twitter user, Patel tweeted to the minister the handwritten placard of the child. In the video, the boy can be seen holding a placard that says “Small Children’s Day wish to KTR uncle. We have been waiting for municipal water for the last five years. We are facing many problems. Please help us.”

The Minister responded to the boy’s appeal and advised Dana Kishore to go directly to the colony where the boy lives and solve the problem. With this, Dana Kishore visited Golden City colony. He met the boy and the colony people to find out their problems.

Dana Kishore said that the Water Board had already sanctioned Rs 2.85 crore for laying a water pipeline to the colony. However, as part of monsoon precautions, the GHMC has banned digging of roads till October 31. Due to this, the laying of the pipeline has been delayed. He assured that the pipeline work would be completed in two weeks and supply water through the pipelines. Till then, the Board will continue to supply water to the colony through tankers, he said.

HYDERABAD: A kid who complained to Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD) K T Rama Rao on Twitter through a handwritten placard about the lack of water supply at his housing society, Golden City near Rajendranagar, will be happy a lot as the government responded positively to the boy’s plea. HMWS&SB Managing Director M Dana Kishore visited the colony on Monday. A Twitter user, Patel tweeted to the minister the handwritten placard of the child. In the video, the boy can be seen holding a placard that says “Small Children’s Day wish to KTR uncle. We have been waiting for municipal water for the last five years. We are facing many problems. Please help us.” The Minister responded to the boy’s appeal and advised Dana Kishore to go directly to the colony where the boy lives and solve the problem. With this, Dana Kishore visited Golden City colony. He met the boy and the colony people to find out their problems. Dana Kishore said that the Water Board had already sanctioned Rs 2.85 crore for laying a water pipeline to the colony. However, as part of monsoon precautions, the GHMC has banned digging of roads till October 31. Due to this, the laying of the pipeline has been delayed. He assured that the pipeline work would be completed in two weeks and supply water through the pipelines. Till then, the Board will continue to supply water to the colony through tankers, he said.