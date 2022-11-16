Home Cities Hyderabad

Diabetes, the enemy within!

While this could possibly happen due to the negligent behaviour towards the disease or self medicating oneself without being diagnosed by the doctor.

Published: 16th November 2022 05:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2022 05:06 AM   |  A+A-

By Shreya Veronica
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Often India is referred to as the diabetes capital of the world. India ranks second after China in the global diabetes epidemic and contributes over 18 per cent of the global diabetes case burden. While this could possibly happen due to negligent behaviour towards the disease or self medicating oneself without being diagnosed by the doctor. Most of us have been suffering from diabetes without any barrier of age and this will soon become a serious issue. To know why this has been happening, we get in touch with Dr Jagdeesh Kumar V, Senior Consultant Physician and Diabetologist at KIMS Hospitals.

Talking about how diabetes has been growing in a country like India, Dr Jagdeesh says, “Usually people think that they need to have some symptoms of diabetes to approach a doctor. The symptoms that we talk about in this condition are polyuria - going for urine multiple times, polydipsia - taking water multiple times and poor healing of the wounds which are the common symptoms that people complain about. Of course this is partially true and it is only possible when your blood sugar levels are more than 250-350. But we are trying to treat you at a very early stage which means when someone fasting blood sugar is more than 126 with 8 hours of fasting or postprandial, checking the blood sugar after 2 hours of eating time if the blood sugar is 200 plus then we consider them as diabetes.”

About the challenges to treat the patients, he says, “People have been landing up in false situations and conclusions. The biggest problem that we are facing in India is OCD - Over the Counter Drugs, Obsessive Compulsive Diagnostics. If you have a problem, you need to go to a doctor and tell them, then the doctor gives advice. But people have been neglecting it. In diabetes there are four D’s the first one is discipline, diet, drugs and doctor. If your four D’s are proper you have wonderful management of diabetics. Discipline includes proper lifestyle and stress which no one has a test to check on. This is a measurable character which is important for increased lifestyle disorders in which diabetes is the highest. Diet means having proper physical activities. When you stop taking carbohydrates you are reducing sugar which is deficient in multi nutrients. Eventually over a period of one or one-and-a-half years they are coming to hospitals in a very sick stage and aging very early.”

Regarding the random diet plans that one follows and how it affects a diabetic patient he says, “When I put a medication it is approved all over the world. But when people who are not experts or are not doctors they give some diet plan it may be considered good or it may not too. People should  have the intelligence of what is right and what is not right. If you see other important things, India has a significantly increased number of retired people who have become an important risk factor for increasing diabetes. They keep sending WhatsApp forwards which are not good. Social reasons are very important for unawareness, lack of proper information delivered to the right place.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Diabetes
India Matters
Police personnel along with accused Aaftab Ameen Poonawala pose for the media, at Mehrauli Police Station, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Shraddha Walkar murder: Aaftab looked remorseless during prior questioning, say Maha cops
Kanchan Jariwala and Kejriwal. ( Photos | Twitter)
Gujarat Assembly polls: AAP candidate withdraws nomination, party accuses BJP of pressuring him
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (File Photo | PTI)
Nitish Kumar gets another critic as minister slams officers
Rescue operation underway after a stone quarry caved in, at Maudarh in Hnahthial district. (Photo | PTI)
Mizoram stone quarry collapse: Toll rises to 10, PM announces ex gratia for kin of deceased

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp