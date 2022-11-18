Home Cities Hyderabad

130 ULBs to get municipal solid waste processing units in Hyderabad

MAUD dept to set up economically viable and environmentally sustainable facilities for nine clusters covering civic bodies, excluding GHMC

Published: 18th November 2022 05:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2022 05:53 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With many of the urban local bodies (ULBs) in Telangana bagging the Swachh Survekshan-2022 awards for improved sanitation and cleanliness and effectively dealing with the garbage disposal, the Municipal Administration department plans to set up economically viable and environmentally sustainable solid waste processing and treatment facility for nine clusters covering 130 ULBs in the State, excluding the GHMC.This, the department believes, would further help the ULBs deal efficiently with the municipal solid waste.

These ULBs together generate over 1,400 tonnes of municipal waste per day which is likely to double in the next decade due to increasing urbanisation. Keeping this in view, the department has decided to set up the municipal solid waste processing and treatment facilities for nine clusters on Design, Build, Operate and Transfer (DBOT) basis as per SWM Rules-2016.

Cluster-1 covers 16 ULBs falling in Medchal-Malkajgiri, Yadadri- Bhuvanagiri, Jangaon districts, cluster-2 11 ULBs of Nalgonda, Suryapet districts. Cluster-3 covers 14 ULBs in Rangareddy district, cluster-4 15 ULBs of Khammam, Warangal (Rural), Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad district, cluster-5 19 ULBs of Mahabubnagar, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Jogulamba Gadwal, Narayanpet districts.Cluster-6 covers 11 ULBs of Karimnagar, Jagtial, Rajanna Sircilla districts, Cluster-7 10 ULBs of Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Nirmal districts, Cluster-8 14 ULBs of Adilabad, Mancherial, Peddapalli, Komaram Bheem, Jayashankar Bhupalpally districts and Cluster-9 20 ULBs of Siddipet, Medak, Sangareddy and Vikarabad districts.

Municipal officials said that the selected agencies will be responsible for designing, building, testing, commissioning, operation and maintenance of MSW processing facility through suitable technologies as per the guidelines of Central Public Health and Environmental Engineering Organisation (CPHEEO) and as specified in the SWM manual and in compliance to SWM Rules-2016.The technologies preferred include windrow composting technology with material recovery facility, refuse derived fuel (RDF), bio-methanation plant etc. in all the ULBs in awarded clusters.

In a nutshell

■     The 130 ULBs together generate over 1,400 tonnes of municipal waste per day which is likely to double in the next decade
■     Selected agencies will be responsible for designing, building, testing, commissioning, operation and maintenance of MSW processing units

